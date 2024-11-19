Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). 243,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.59).
Kape Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kape Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.