Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,822,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after buying an additional 477,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

