Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.