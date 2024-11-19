Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.80 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

