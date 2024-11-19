Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 19.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

EQT opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

