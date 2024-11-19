Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Everest Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Everest Group by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.45.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.72 and a 200-day moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

