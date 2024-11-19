Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 111,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.75. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

