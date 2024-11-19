Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Revvity were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

