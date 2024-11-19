Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,022 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.