Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 133 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.50 and its 200 day moving average is $378.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

