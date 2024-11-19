Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 606 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.