Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 611 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

