Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 658 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

