Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,249 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $2,763,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.9 %

Best Buy stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

