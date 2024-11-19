Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

