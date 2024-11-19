Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,320 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

