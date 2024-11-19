Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

