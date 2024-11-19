KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.63. 1,070,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

