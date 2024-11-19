Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,672,488.96. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00.

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 849,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $71,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVYO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

