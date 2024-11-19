Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

