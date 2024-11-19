Lassonde Industries Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Lassonde Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Lassonde Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

