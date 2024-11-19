Leef Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 22,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 80,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Leef Brands Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Leef Brands Company Profile

Leef Brands Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

