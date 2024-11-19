Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $149.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

