Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.54 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

