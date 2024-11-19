Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.07.

Shares of PH opened at $691.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.52. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $426.49 and a one year high of $711.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

