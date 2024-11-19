LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 18,190 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 3.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $92,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq by 45.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 52.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.3 %

NDAQ opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

