Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 592 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 118,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $202,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

