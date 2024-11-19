Lindenwold Advisors INC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.