Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $3.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

UNP stock opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $216.92 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

