Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $639,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 141.0% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.