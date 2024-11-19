Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Target stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.