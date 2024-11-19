Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires 256 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PVH were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PVH by 18.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 71.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.