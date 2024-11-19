Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. AES comprises 2.2% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AES were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AES Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AES opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

