Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Lion Stock Up 30.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
