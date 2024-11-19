LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.82 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15,187,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 151,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 146,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.