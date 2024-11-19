LMR Partners LLP Invests $5.61 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,799.52. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

