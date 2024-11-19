LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $53,025,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $11,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 347,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.