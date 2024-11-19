LMR Partners LLP Sells 18,741 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $246,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,413.04. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,174 shares of company stock worth $14,882,278. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $239.42 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.03 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.