LMR Partners LLP Sells 19,219 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 321,789 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 64.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE THC opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.