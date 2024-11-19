LMR Partners LLP Sells 3,696 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.17. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

