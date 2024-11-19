loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 146,072 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $368,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,397.76. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $2,180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 125,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

