Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Loar by 871.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Loar during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Loar by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
