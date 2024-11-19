Lowery Thomas LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $349.07 and a 12-month high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

