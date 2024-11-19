Lowery Thomas LLC Increases Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $152,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.