Lowery Thomas LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $323.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.97 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

