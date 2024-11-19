MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,050 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 57.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 118.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

GMAR stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

