MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

