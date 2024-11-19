MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,325.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

