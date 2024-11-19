MAI Capital Management Sells 45 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $445.02 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.10 and its 200 day moving average is $457.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

