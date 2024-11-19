Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.53. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.01 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The firm has a market cap of C$80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. This represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total value of C$534,308.26. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $793,606 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
